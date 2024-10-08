Diversified Trust Co Buys 161 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 2,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $300.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.