Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MU opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

