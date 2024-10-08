Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 201 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in MetLife by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in MetLife by 29.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in MetLife by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

NYSE:MET opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $84.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

