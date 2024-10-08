Everpar Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Centene by 5.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Centene by 27.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Centene by 8.0% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,373,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

