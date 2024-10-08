Smith Anglin Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $128.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

