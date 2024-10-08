Everpar Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 662,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,865,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.