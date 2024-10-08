Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,047,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $4,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

