Fulton Bank N.A. Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 264,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Datadog by 129.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,648.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 382.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,998 shares of company stock worth $24,116,887 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.85.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

