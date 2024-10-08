Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 27,487 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,487 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

