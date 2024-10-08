TD Cowen Trims Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price to $56.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.21.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.9 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.01. 454,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

