Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Leerink Partners

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 296.67% from the stock’s current price.
Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 27.8 %
Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
