Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Leerink Partners

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 296.67% from the stock’s current price.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Down 27.8 %

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,466. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

About Vincerx Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 328,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 256,967 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 153,575 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

