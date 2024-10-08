SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. 148,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.27. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

