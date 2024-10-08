Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Macquarie

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.85.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 285,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $112.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after buying an additional 1,415,173 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,663,000 after acquiring an additional 855,197 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,329,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

