Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Paychex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Paychex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 46,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 14,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $1,807,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,005.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $676,104.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,085 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 45.97%. Paychex’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.