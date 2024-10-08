Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
JMST stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
