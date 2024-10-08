Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JMST stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.