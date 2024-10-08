Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $555.00 at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $490.00 to $555.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $482.05. 72,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,580. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $490.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

