Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 799,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,041,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 514,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 31,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

