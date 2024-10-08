iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $93.56. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

