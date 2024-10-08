Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 771,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,909 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.