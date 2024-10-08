Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.74 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Celanese by 3,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.13.

Celanese Stock Down 0.8 %

CE opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.



