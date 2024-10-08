Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 909 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,284,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,625 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 5,036.0% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,354,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after buying an additional 1,328,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 23.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after buying an additional 1,061,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,351,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,599,000 after buying an additional 1,033,134 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

