Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

