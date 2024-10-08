Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 6,127 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 114.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.17.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,100 shares of company stock worth $13,563,526. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

