Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 32,963 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises 1.6% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp owned 0.85% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of HELO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 26,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,998. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $660.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

