Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) Insider James Warburton Purchases 495,332 Shares

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY – Get Free Report) insider James Warburton acquired 495,332 shares of Tinybeans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$41,112.56 ($27,778.75).
Tinybeans Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
Tinybeans Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tinybeans Group
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Tinybeans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinybeans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.