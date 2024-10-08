Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY) Insider James Warburton Purchases 495,332 Shares

Tinybeans Group Limited (ASX:TNY – Get Free Report) insider James Warburton acquired 495,332 shares of Tinybeans Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$41,112.56 ($27,778.75).

Tinybeans Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Tinybeans Group Company Profile

Tinybeans Group Limited operates private photo-sharing and journaling application in the United States and Australia. It offers advertising, photobook, and subscription services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

