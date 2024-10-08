M3 Mining Limited (ASX:M3M) Insider Simon Eley Purchases 611,029 Shares

M3 Mining Limited (ASX:M3M – Get Free Report) insider Simon Eley purchased 611,029 shares of M3 Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,052.19 ($16,927.15).

M3 Mining Stock Performance

About M3 Mining

(Get Free Report)

M3 Mining Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Edjudina project comprising six licenses located approximately 150 km north east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia; and the Victoria Bore project located in 130km south east of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.