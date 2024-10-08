Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,721,740.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.07. 139,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,037. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

