Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 167,313 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,313 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $28,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 17,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,050. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

