Insider Buying: Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE) Insider Acquires 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:FHE – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey bought 3,000,000 shares of Frontier Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$351,000.00 ($237,162.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Frontier Energy Limited, a renewable energy company, engages in the development of a large scale integrated renewable energy facility in Australia. It develops the Bristol Springs solar project located in the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; and the Waroona Solar project that comprises 868 hectares located near the town of Waroona in the South West of Western Australia.

