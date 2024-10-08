Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $2,095,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 434,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 94,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 114,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of ON stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 942,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

