Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 6,531,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,618,461. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

