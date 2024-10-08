Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,422,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SBA Communications by 596.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $4,872,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,084.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Get Our Latest Report on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

SBAC traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $238.42. The stock had a trading volume of 121,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.71. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.