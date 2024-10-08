Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.28. 69,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,727. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,389.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $3,922,001 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

