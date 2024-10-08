Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,575 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 711.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $107,367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,864,000 after purchasing an additional 544,920 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $150.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,199. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.72. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $103.74 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

