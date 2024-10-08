GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,717 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $73.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

