Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,101. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

