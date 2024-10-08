Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,255,000. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,290,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,566,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $46.40 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 464,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,942. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.