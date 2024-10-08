Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

