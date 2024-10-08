Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $3.65 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,547,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.3% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $524.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

