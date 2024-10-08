Park Place Capital Corp Acquires 16,110 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 114.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 19,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,321,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

