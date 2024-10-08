Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,351 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,053. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

