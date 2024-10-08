Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $6,916,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $8,896,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $9,878,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $19.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $917.58. 796,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,985. The company’s fifty day moving average is $901.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $849.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $547.61 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $872.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.