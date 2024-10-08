Atomi Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. 269,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,042. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.86. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

