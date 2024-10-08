Park Place Capital Corp Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,487,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242,690 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.12. 833,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,476. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

