Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.04.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.45. The stock had a trading volume of 970,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $501.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

