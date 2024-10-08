Traveka Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Traveka Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $540.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

