Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 1,866.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,451,000 after buying an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 598.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,301,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 403,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,644. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.