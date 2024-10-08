Traveka Wealth LLC Raises Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 787,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,034. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $165.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.14%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

