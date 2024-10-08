Traveka Wealth LLC Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $42,775,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 1,738,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.