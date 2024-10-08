Traveka Wealth LLC Sells 219 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Traveka Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Comerica by 734.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 176,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 230,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $61.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.